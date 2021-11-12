Myntra appoints Nandita Sinha As CEO

Nandita has 17 years of experience in Consumer Internet and FMCG space and is currently associated with Flipkart as Vice President, Consumer Growth and Marketing.
Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle platforms has announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2020. Nandita will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as Vice President, Customer Growth and Marketing, she is currently leading the overall charter for Marketing.
As a seasoned leader in the consumer internet space, Nandita has deep expertise in leading businesses, and driving tech-pivoted growth and innovation. During her ~8 year tenure at Flipkart, she has worked across multiple roles and categories, including Beauty & Personal Care, Books and General Merchandise, Home and Furniture and has built a strong organisation, grooming several future leaders with her exemplary people skills.
She joined Flipkart in August 2013 after stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd. Before joining Flipkart, she was the co-founder at MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site, where she was responsible for driving revenue and customer growth. Nandita brings together a unique combination of deep customer and category understanding, strong business acumen, technology thinking and people leadership. Like her predecessor, Amar Nagaram, who led Myntra as the CEO for nearly three years, in her new role, Nandita will be reporting to the Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy.”
Speaking about the development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said,
“Myntra is integral to the group as an organisation that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer. As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company. I am certain that with her strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, Nandita will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra’s evolution as its CEO.”
On her new role, Nandita Sinha said, “As a leading player in the space, Myntra has played a key role in revolutionizing how people shop fashion and beauty, on the back of an amazing customer experience. I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra’s vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra."
Nandita holds an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from FMS Delhi and is a BTech Graduate from IIT BHU.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.