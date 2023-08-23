narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as Creative Director

He will be based out of Bangalore.
Rajdeepgiri Goswami has been appointed as the creative director - art at narrative, a branding and communication agency. With 15 years of experience, Rajdeepgiri is knowledgeable in steering the complete creative trajectory of brand campaigns. He has held roles at renowned agencies such as Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, Publicis, and Plan B. As the creative director at Wildcraft, he gained valuable insights from the client-side.
Rajdeepgiri has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, which is well-known for its Fine Arts programs throughout Asia. He is also the founder of KA-KHA-GA Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps special-needs children through education. Additionally, he invented the Tenpoints Braille, which makes Braille reading simpler. He has a strong design ability, as well as creativity, empathy, and a desire to make the world more inclusive and beautiful.
Rohit Varma, the founder of narrative, said that the new appointment will add a lot of value to the organization. He believes that Rajdeepgiri's skills and experience will help the internal team and improve the organization's market positioning. They are expanding and looking for talented and passionate people to join them in their mission for excellence in design.
Rajdeepgiri Goswami, who was recently appointed, spoke about how he is looking forward to the opportunity to learn and improve in other areas of design. He noted how the company features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative, and how having collaborative workspaces is a great opportunity for him to learn while also improving his talents. He expressed his commitment to making a significant contribution to the current design process by using his skills and perspectives, and how he is thrilled by the prospect of working on fresh and fascinating projects in the future.