narrative ropes in Rajdeepgiri Goswami as Creative Director

Rajdeepgiri Goswami, who was recently appointed, spoke about how he is looking forward to the opportunity to learn and improve in other areas of design. He noted how the company features creative spaces that inspire designers to be imaginative, and how having collaborative workspaces is a great opportunity for him to learn while also improving his talents. He expressed his commitment to making a significant contribution to the current design process by using his skills and perspectives, and how he is thrilled by the prospect of working on fresh and fascinating projects in the future.