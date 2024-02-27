Nat Habit onboards Ankita Srivastava as CMO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She has previously worked with L’Oreal, Reckitt, Marico and Raymond Consumer Care.
Nat Habit, Indian D2C beauty and wellness brands, announced the appointment of Ankita Srivastava as chief marketing officer. Ankita brings almost two decades of experience in leading marketing and brand strategy, innovation and business primarily in beauty, personal care, fragrances and men’s grooming across some of India’s most loved personal care brands.
Ankita will drive consumer strategy, portfolio expansion, and build a multidisciplinary team to accelerate the next phase of Nat Habit’s growth journey.
Commenting on this development, Swagatika Das, co-founder, Nat Habit, said, “We are thrilled to have Ankita onboard, whose expertise and proven success in building leading beauty and personal care brands makes her an ideal brand leader to channel our business goals into a robust marketing strategy. Our strategic vision for the next two years involves a multi-faceted approach aimed at sustaining and scaling our presence in the beauty and personal care industry. With Ankita at the helm of our consumer-insight-driven marketing strategy, we are geared up to disrupt the space.”
On her appointment, Ankita Srivastava, chief marketing officer, Nat Habit said, “The Indian beauty and personal care market is undergoing a fundamental shift in the way consumers are interacting with the category and Nat Habit is all set to disrupt the market one natural ingredient at a time. Swagatika and Gaurav have created a truly differentiated brand, based on their shared passion for natural living and holistic wellness. In an era of greenwashing, their holistic vision, built on deep technical knowledge and commitment to authenticity, stands apart. We are redefining the very meaning of natural beauty, and that's a beauty revolution worth being a part of.
Together with the leadership, I aim to scale awareness and fast-track Nat Habit’s journey to becoming a household name synonymous with natural, fresh, and authentic personal care, making natural living a habit.”
Ankita’s two decades of deep consumer expertise and strong business acumen is demonstrated in her contribution to brands such as Garnier, Dettol, Parachute, Park Avenue (FMCG).