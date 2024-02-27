Nat Habit onboards Ankita Srivastava as CMO

On her appointment, Ankita Srivastava, chief marketing officer, Nat Habit said, “The Indian beauty and personal care market is undergoing a fundamental shift in the way consumers are interacting with the category and Nat Habit is all set to disrupt the market one natural ingredient at a time. Swagatika and Gaurav have created a truly differentiated brand, based on their shared passion for natural living and holistic wellness. In an era of greenwashing, their holistic vision, built on deep technical knowledge and commitment to authenticity, stands apart. We are redefining the very meaning of natural beauty, and that's a beauty revolution worth being a part of.