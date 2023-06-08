Naveen Unni joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner

TVS Capital Funds continues the systematic strengthening of its leadership team.
TVS Capital Funds, has announced Naveen Unni has stepped into the role of managing partner. Known for investing in tech-driven financial services and B2B services, the firm has managed ₹3500 crores across 3 funds and 32 investments under its track record.
Naveen Unni, an industry veteran with 20 years of consulting experience, specializes in business transformation, digital strategy, and leadership development. He has a 20-year track record of leadership at McKinsey and Company, where he served as the Managing Partner for the Chennai office and led the India sustainability practice. Joining a solidified leadership team, Naveen Unni will enhance TVS Capital’s long-term vision of offering a steadfast capital platform to upcoming entrepreneurs.
Commenting on Naveen Unni’s appointment, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Naveen [Unni] comes with global consulting experience with significant exposure to comprehensive business transformation and digital strategy initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. This assumes more significance as we are preparing the launch of our next fund, to be led by the expanded competent leadership team to offer comprehensive solutions to portfolio entities.”
Naveen Unni, Managing Partner, TVS Capital Funds, said, “I am delighted by the opportunity to empower India’s NextGen entrepreneurs. What Gopal [Srinivasan] and the team have built over the past 15 years is exceptional – and the opportunity to join this mission to forge a leading Indian private capital institution with Gopal [Srinivasan], Anuradha [Ramachandran], Krishna [Ramachandran], and the rest of the TCF team is a privilege. I look forward to bringing my two decades’ experience in strategy and business transformation consulting and practice building, to support our business partners, our clients, and the TCF ecosystem.”
Over the last 18 months, in preparation for Fund-4, TVS Capital Funds has fortified its leadership team by bringing on board Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner – Investments, Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer, and Praveen Sridharan as Partner – Investments, and by promoting Gaurav Sekhri to Partner.