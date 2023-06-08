Naveen Unni joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner

Commenting on Naveen Unni’s appointment, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Naveen [Unni] comes with global consulting experience with significant exposure to comprehensive business transformation and digital strategy initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. This assumes more significance as we are preparing the launch of our next fund, to be led by the expanded competent leadership team to offer comprehensive solutions to portfolio entities.”