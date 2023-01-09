Neelesh Marik joins iThrive Board of Directors

iThrive, health and wellness startup has announced the appointment of Neelesh Marik to its board of directors. Marik comes with 30 years of experience in established blue-chip start-ups across a wide array of products, including consumer and industrial. His expertise spreads over the service sector in a variety of industries like consulting, technology and education. The body of work also involves working in businesses and NGOs in multiple geographies like Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. He has experienced and handled all stages of industry cycles from growth and maturity to decline.