NEP Hires Keshav Kaul to Lead its India Business

Kaul brings nearly 20 years of media and leadership experience to NEP. Most recently, he served as Business Head at Fremantle India Television Productions where he led strategy, business development, physical production, legal and business affairs for the company. During his tenure there, Kaul played a prominent role in shaping and driving the company’s India growth strategy, including its entry in premium scripted content production, expanding the licensing and production of its key formats into the Indian regional language market, and opening new revenue streams by monetizing its content on digital platforms. Among his many accomplishments, he led the licensing and production of several of the company’s shows in India, including headlining shows such as Indian Idol, India’s Got Talent and You V YouTube. Kaul also drove the licensing of international formats in the neighbouring South Asian markets of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan.