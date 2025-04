Nestlé names Nitesh Bhasin as global mission assignment for Maggi. Prior to this role, Bhasin was marketing head for Maggi's value-added small meals and sauces portfolio at the organisation.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bhasin has over a decade of experience in marketing and sales. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Marico, Johnson & Johnson, and Airtel.