Nestlé India ropes in Gautam N Roy as Communication Head

Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President at Leo Burnett India.
Nestlé India has appointed Gautam N Roy as its communication head. He joins from Leo Burnett, where he was the senior vice president for around 4 years. At Nestlé, Roy will be working for brands like Maggi, Nescafé, KitKat, Milkmaid and Ceregrow among many other. He shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
A graduate from University Of Delhi, Gautam has also worked with J.Walter Thompson as vice president for around 13 years in the past. He also had prior stints with Rediffusion Y&R, HTA, McCann and Indian Express.