NetSetGo Media ropes in Abhishek Tiwary as business head to drive global expansion and innovation

While Abhishek Tiwary goes on adding few value accounts to his portfolio, it is his skills and his dedicated effort that have positioned him among the Myntra, ClearTrips, and Navi accounts. Now, looking forward to shoulder this responsibility makes him accountable towards managing and growing this portfolio for the new role. His acumen and client-centric approach have consistently driven success, with some accounts experiencing extraordinary growth of up to 20x under his leadership.