Network18 appoints Vijay Sanil as CEO – Language Cluster, Television News

Vijay joined ZEEL as a Management Trainee in the year 2000 and grew through the ranks in the organization. In his journey of more than 20 years at ZEEL, Vijay handled various Channels like Zee TV, Zee Cinema, & TV, & Pictures, Ten Sports, Zee Anmol, Regional Channels and HD portfolio among others. In his last role with Zee, Vijay was designated as President - Sales and was responsible for driving a significant piece of the ZEEL ad revenues.