News18 Network names Mitul Sangani as CEO – Indian Languages business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Additionally, the company has also appointed Munish Atrey as Chief Revenue Officer - Indian Languages.
News18 Network has named Mitul Sangani as CEO – Indian languages.
In this role, Sangani will own responsibility for all News18 television channels and digital properties in Hindi as well as in regional languages (News18 India, News18 Rajasthan, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh, News18 Bihar Jharkhand, News18 UP/Uttarakhand, News18 Punjab/ Haryana, News18 Bangla, News18 Gujarati, News18 Kannada, News18 Tamil Nadu, News18 Telugu, News18 Odia, News18 Assam/NE, News18 Lokmat, News18 Kerala and News18 Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Himachal).
Sangani has over 20 years of experience in media with more than 12 years in leading digital business. He has experience in internet, mobile and print sales.
In addition, the company has appointed Munish Atrey as chief revenue officer - Indian languages, which includes the Hindi and regional clusters.
Atrey has 25 years of experience in media sales with some of the leading media organisations in the country.
He will be reporting to Sangani, who will continue to report to Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (Broadcast) and Puneet Singhvi, CEO - digital and president - corporate strategy at Network18.