Nexgen Energia appoints Shipra Roongta as CFO

With 11+ years of rich experience in budget and finance management, she managed various corporates and went through the depth of each parameter in the industry. She joined the company in the first week of January 2023 and is now doing her best to manage all of her duties. Shipra possesses a remarkable understanding of company development in terms of finance and a desire to re-evaluate the tenets of growth. She is a seasoned, well-educated CA who possesses the necessary skills to revolutionise our industry. Over the course of a decade, she had shown her industry knowledge while working for a variety of businesses authorities stated.