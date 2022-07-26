Next Education appoints Vishwanath Ambadipudi as Head - Marketing

In this role, he will be responsible for driving Next Education's marketing and communications strategies spanning across strategic partnerships.
With a focus on boosting the brand positioning and marketing initiatives, Next Education, India's Leading K-12, B2B Edtech Company, has strengthened its senior leadership team by appointing Vishwanath Ambadipudi as head - marketing. In his role as head - marketing, Vishwanath will be responsible for driving Next Education's marketing and communications strategies spanning across strategic partnerships, branding, marketing campaigns, and corporate communications.
An alumnus of the London School of Business and IIM-Bangalore, Vishwanath brings to the table a passion for marketing development that focuses on practical implementation and an end-to-end approach towards business growth that entails marketing & strategic communications. His ability to create a convergence between innovation and creativity helped the business entities he has worked in his tenure to scale new heights. Previously Vishwanath held leadership positions in HSIL Ltd., OMRON Group, Vamaship & BVC Group, and The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council - GJEPC India.
Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO, Next Education said, "We are pleased to announce the addition of Vishwanath Ambadipudi with diverse experience in several different sectors like Industrial Automation, Manufacturing, Startups, Venture Capitals, Logistics, Tourism and EdTech. Vishwanath's cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight. He will help to position our brand and develop an overall business strategy to achieve goals."
A Certified marketing expert, Vishwanath holds multiple credentials from Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and HubSpot. He also holds certification from Indian Council for Technical Research and Development (ICTRD)-a prestigious Institute for Digital Marketing. Awarded with the accolade of 'Best Corporate Communications Professional of the Year' from National Feathers Touch in association with The Economic Times, he is a trendsetter with his award-winning marketing campaigns and innovative ideas, analytical thinking, and ROI-based marketing activities.
Vishwanath Ambadipudi, head - marketing, Next Education said, "I feel a sense of pride as a part of the Next Education and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. I'm ready to add value with my experience in building cost-effective Marketing management and maximizing visibility for the brand to optimize ROI. I look forward to leveraging my experience in Edtech marketing to reach even more of our target consumers with our fantastic range of truly unique products to drive Next Education’s future growth ambitions".