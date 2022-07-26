Next Education appoints Vishwanath Ambadipudi as Head - Marketing

Vishwanath Ambadipudi, head - marketing, Next Education said, "I feel a sense of pride as a part of the Next Education and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. I'm ready to add value with my experience in building cost-effective Marketing management and maximizing visibility for the brand to optimize ROI. I look forward to leveraging my experience in Edtech marketing to reach even more of our target consumers with our fantastic range of truly unique products to drive Next Education’s future growth ambitions".