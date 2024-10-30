Nicolle Pangis joins Netflix as VP Advertising

Nicolle Pangis, a former CEO of the cable-ad-sales entity Ampersand, has joined Netflix as its new vice president of advertising. Pangis announced her appointment on LinkedIn. She will be overseeing sales for the US and Canada.

"Thrilled to share that I am joining Netflix as VP of its Advertising business, diving head first into a world of incredible fandom, data, creativity, and opportunity! Excited to partner with brands and agencies to explore how Netflix can open up new possibilities for meaningful connections and innovation. I can’t wait to see what we’ll create together!" she posted.

She will report to Amy Reinhard, Netflix's president of advertising. In July this year, Peter Naylor, who previously held the role of VP of ads, left the company.

Pangis was at Ampersand for almost six years. She began her career at 24/7 Media Inc and went on to work across Xaxis, GroupM and Extreme Reach.