Nidhee Kekre says farewell to the WPP Unilever team

Nidhi Kekre was associated with the agency for about 5.5 years.
Formerly in charge of the WPP Unilever Team for South Asia, Nidhee Kekre has moved on. She spent more than five years working for the agency. Before WPP, Nidhee Kekre was with GroupM for about 2 years and holds a collective experience of 20 years in the industry.
She gave a moving insight on her career history while reminiscing about her time at WPP and HUL and looks forward to a new chapter that is sad and exciting for what lies ahead.