Nikhil T. joins Rusk Media as head of ads servicing

Rusk Media has appointed Nikhil T. as head of ads servicing. Prior to this, he was working as client services consultant at FCB/SIX. He annouced the appointment through a LinkedIn post.

In the past, he has worked with WATConsult, Jio Creative Labs, Omnicom Media Group, Balaji Telefilms, and more.

Nikhil is a content and business development professional with 14 years of experience in various domains like creative advertising production, social media, managing key accounts, brand associations and e-commerce.