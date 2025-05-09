Nikita Saxena joins JSW Steel as Head of Digital Marketing

Nikita Saxena has been appointed as the Head of Digital Marketing at JSW Steel. Before joining JSW Steel, Saxena served as Senior Media Director at Mindshare for seven years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Saxena specialises in digital strategy, media planning and buying, and e-commerce, with over a decade of experience in the industry. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Neo@Ogilvy, Interactive Avenues, Starcom Mediavest Group, Impetus Infotech India, and more.