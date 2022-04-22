Ninety One Cycles appoints Sairam Subramanian as Chief Marketing Officer

On his appointment, Sairam Subramanian, CMO of Ninety One Cycles said, “Ninety One is on an exciting journey to disrupt the cycle market in India by crafting differentiated and well engineered products for our consumers. This also comes at an opportune time when the market for well-engineered premium cycles is exploding. I feel fortunate to be able to come on board and help build brand Ninety One as we scale new heights.”