Nitin Tej Ahuja appointed CEO of Producers Guild of India

Nitin assumes office today.
The Producers Guild of India (PGI), the premier film, television and digital content producers’ body in India, today announced the appointment of Nitin Tej Ahuja as chief executive officer.
Nitin, who assumes office today, joins the Guild after a career spanning more than two decades in which he has worked across various sectors in the Media & Entertainment industry including film, music, television, radio and publishing.
Announcing the appointment, Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said “I have known Nitin for many years as someone with an expansive and in-depth understanding of the media and entertainment industry. He is uniquely equipped with the knowledge, experience and ability to take on the challenges and to build on the opportunities that will be presented by the unprecedented times ahead of us. I am confident that in this role, Nitin will be a huge asset to the PGI and to the industry as we move forward.”
Nitin Tej Ahuja stated, “As a long-time observer and admirer of the Guild’s wide-ranging and pathbreaking initiatives in championing the interests of content producers, I am honoured to serve in the continuation of the Guild’s untiring efforts. I look forward to working closely with the PGI President and members as we navigate the challenges brought about by the global pandemic and the vastly different landscape that awaits us in the post-Covid world”
Siddharth added, “I also want to take this opportunity to recognize the immense contribution of the late Kulmeet Makkar, in his role as CEO of the Guild for the past decade. His sudden demise left us all in grief, and created a huge void at the PGI. Kulmeet worked long and hard with passion and perseverance to bring the Guild to its present stature, and I have no doubt that Nitin will go on to ably build on this wonderful legacy.”