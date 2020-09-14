Nitin Tej Ahuja appointed CEO of Producers Guild of India

Announcing the appointment, Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said “I have known Nitin for many years as someone with an expansive and in-depth understanding of the media and entertainment industry. He is uniquely equipped with the knowledge, experience and ability to take on the challenges and to build on the opportunities that will be presented by the unprecedented times ahead of us. I am confident that in this role, Nitin will be a huge asset to the PGI and to the industry as we move forward.”