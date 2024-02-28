NOFILTR.Group promotes Hitarth Dadia as partner & CEO

In addition to Hitarth's appointment, Mihir Surana, who previously served as partner & CEO, will now take on the role of partner and advisor at NOFILTR.Group. Mihir's insights and leadership have been instrumental in guiding the company to where it is today. Having him onboard as an advisor will continue to play an important role in shaping the future. He'll also be keeping a close eye on any other projects from any other domains he finds interesting outside of NOFILTR.