Noise appoints Amazon's Anubhav Gupta as Vice President

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has onboarded Anubhav Gupta as Vice President - Wearables and New Categories, in a bid to strengthen its capabilities. Anubhav will be responsible for overseeing product development and category expansion in his new role. [h1] He has over 11 years of experience, including six at Amazon where he was heading Wearables, Tablets and Stationery businesses. A Chartered Accountant and an MBA from ISB Hyderabad, he loves playing tennis in his free time. He is an avid cricket and football fan, as well as, a food connoisseur. Being a fitness enthusiast, he is keen to start training for a half marathon soon.