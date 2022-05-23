Noise appoints Amazon's Anubhav Gupta as Vice President

He will be responsible for overseeing product development and category expansion in his new role.
Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has onboarded Anubhav Gupta as Vice President - Wearables and New Categories, in a bid to strengthen its capabilities. Anubhav will be responsible for overseeing product development and category expansion in his new role. [h1] He has over 11 years of experience, including six at Amazon where he was heading Wearables, Tablets and Stationery businesses. A Chartered Accountant and an MBA from ISB Hyderabad, he loves playing tennis in his free time. He is an avid cricket and football fan, as well as, a food connoisseur. Being a fitness enthusiast, he is keen to start training for a half marathon soon.
Strengthening its senior leadership ranks, the company has also onboarded Satyam Joon as Head of HR. At Noise, Satyam will oversee all aspects of human resources and implement strategies to establish and promote best practices in HR management, operations, organisational development, talent management, and talent acquisition. He will also focus on the company’s culture and employee engagement, helping Noise grow the business and retain talent.
An MBA in Human Resource Management from XLRI Jamshedpur, Satyam has more than seven years of experience across HR Business Partnering, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Capability Building and Campus Relations. In his previous stint, Satyam was associated with the Times Group, where he served as the Chief of Staff for the HR function. In the past, he has also been associated with Tata Sons and ICICI Bank.
Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise said, “As Noise evolves, creating a strategic approach towards building our company’s culture and employee development is essential to ensure our success and sustained growth. We are delighted to welcome Satyam to the team as we continue to grow and develop. His values and demeanour are an excellent match for our organisation, and his extensive professional experience will be of unmatched value in helping us scale new summits.”