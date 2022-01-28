Nothing appoints ex-Dyson Head of Design & Product Experience Adam Bates

Today Nothing announced the appointment of Adam Bates to Design Director. Adam spent over 14 years at Dyson as a design lead, building the team that defined the design and user experience of its product portfolio. Adam and his design team worked alongside engineers and scientists to create some of Dyson’s most iconic products, including the Dyson Supersonic™ and Airwrap™ as well as the company’s cordless vacuums and purifiers. Adam’s focus will be launching Nothing’s first design hub in London.