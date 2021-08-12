NPCI appoints Noopur Chaturvedi as CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the appointment of Noopur Chaturvedi as the chief executive officer (CEO) of NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL). As CEO, her mandate is to work on RBI’s vision to scale up the Bharat Bill Pay platform and make it the most preferred solution for all bill payments. She will work closely with the BBPS ecosystem to grow digital bill payments with superior customer experience.