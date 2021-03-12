Ogilvy appoints Kedar Mehta as Head of Consulting for its Experience Business in India

Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India: Clients increasingly turn to Ogilvy to help drive growth through every brand expression across every customer experience. Our Experience Business, aligned to our Global Martech Centre of Excellence, delivers Ogilvy’s trademark creative across the customer journey. Connecting with consumers in modern, surprising ways – focused on delivering growth for our clients. Kedar is a critical part of this vision. He is deeply customer focused and knows how to build and deliver programs that drive growth – from customer acquisition to increasing transaction volume and value to customer retention and loyalty.