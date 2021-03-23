OLX People elevates Olive Sen as the Head of Product and Marketing

He was previously the Director for Strategy & Growth at OLX People and is elevated to this new position with immediate effect.
India's leading Tech-Powered HR Platform, OLX People has announced the appointment of Olive Sen as the Head of Product and Marketing, that supports the company’s long term growth strategy. He was previously the Director for Strategy & Growth at OLX People and is elevated to this new position with immediate effect. In his new role, Olive will lead the Product, Marketing & Analytics teams for OLX People and Waah Jobs, the blue-collar jobs marketplace in India.
Olive has 12+ years of experience in consumer facing product and service companies across sectors, that include classifieds, FMCG, auto and pharma industries. He has been with the OLX Group for 6+ years where he led growth and monetization initiatives.
Prior to OLX, he has worked in a technology start-up in the FMCG sector, and in consulting with ZS Associates, a global consulting firm that works with pharmaceutical and technology companies. He started his career with Nissan Motors in the R&D department. He is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur where he completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.
“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Olive to his new role”, said Tarun Sinha, CEO, OLX People. “This is an exciting time in the marketplace. The recruitment landscape has undergone a sea change and our clients are looking at new strategies and innovation to address their ever-evolving requirements. As we look to innovate for customers and capitalize on attractive growth opportunities, Olive’s strategic acuity will serve us well to help deliver on our strategic priorities”.
“At OLX People, we have a strong product and technology team who have built a great platform that makes hiring and employee management of blue-collar workers seamless for the employers. My ambition is to take our operational efficiencies to the next level, driven by technology, which will help achieve our business goals as well as cater to the ever evolving needs of the market”, said Olive Sen, Head Product and Marketing at OLX People. “With the team I have at OLX People, I am extremely confident that together, we will be able to create high recognition for ourselves in a highly competitive market”,