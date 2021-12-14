OMD India appoints Anisha Iyer as Chief Executive Officer

With over 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology, she joined OMD in 2019 as the managing director for Malaysia. Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group (OMG), moving on to OMG Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer - tasked with providing future-facing, industry-leading capabilities and technologies by instilling a culture of creativity, innovation, thought leadership and ground-breaking ideas. Building upon the culture of nurturing and elevating talent from within the group, Iyer’s appointment is yet another in the series of key leadership elevations in the APAC region that places internal promotions front and center rather than external recruitments – a testament to the company’s commitment to offer growth opportunities to its people.