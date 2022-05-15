Omnicom Media Group’s Riju Srivastava joins Cheil India

He was with the agency for over a year.
Riju Srivastava has joined Cheil India as vice president. He was earlier the head of ecommerce at Omnicom Media Group. He was with the agency for a year and five months.
In a career spanning almost two decades, he has worked with several organisations including The Indian Express, Group M, Isobar, Dentsu and Myntra. He has been the marketing lead at Myntra. Before joining the ecommerce platform, he was the head of digital strategy and media- north and west at Motivator. He has also worked as the head of digital- north at Carat.