Option Designs appoints Mayank Gaur as New Creative Director

Option Designs, has announced the hiring of Mayank Gaur as its new creative director. He has more than three decades of experience in the advertising sector. 1985 saw the start of Mayank Gaur's illustrious career as a copywriter, and he advanced quickly to become a creative director. He made the decision to start over as a freelance consultant in 1995, focusing on brand campaigns, creative strategy, movies, audio/video productions, and new business pitches. Mayank has worked as a brand consultant for a variety of clients over the years, producing outstanding outcomes and developing memorable campaigns.