Option Designs appoints Mayank Gaur as New Creative Director

Option Designs, has announced the hiring of Mayank Gaur as its new creative director. He has more than three decades of experience in the advertising sector. 1985 saw the start of Mayank Gaur's illustrious career as a copywriter, and he advanced quickly to become a creative director. He made the decision to start over as a freelance consultant in 1995, focusing on brand campaigns, creative strategy, movies, audio/video productions, and new business pitches. Mayank has worked as a brand consultant for a variety of clients over the years, producing outstanding outcomes and developing memorable campaigns.
In the past, Mayank has worked with JK Cement, JK Wall Putty, GAIL CSR, Dazzelite Solitaires, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Denver and Bonsoir.
Jaspreet Singh, the co-Founder and national creative director of Option Designs, states, “Mayank Gaur’s extensive experience and track record of successful campaign creation make him an invaluable asset to the agency, and we are beyond thrilled to have him joining our team.” With the addition of Mayank as Creative Director, Option Digital is prepared to strengthen its creative capabilities and offer its clients even more effective digital marketing solutions.
Mayank stated, “I believe that every brand has a unique story to tell, and my mission is to amplify their voices through captivating visuals and compelling narratives. Together with the visionaries at Option Designs, I hope to push the limits of imagination to produce extraordinary experiences that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. Let us begin this creative journey where concepts become masterpieces and the mundane becomes extraordinary.”