Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as Chief Business Officer

Agritech start-up Otipy operated by Crofarm Agriproducts has appointed Rohit Sood as the chief business officer to drive the next phase of business expansion in existing and new markets in India. He will play a pivotal role in the development and expansion of Otipy’s business verticals, as the company continues to see exponential growth in specific regions.
Rohit is a senior retail and ecommerce leader having more than 16 years of experience in setting up and scaling business at well-known retail & ecommerce companies like SPAR, Carrefour, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall & JioMart. Rohit comes with a rich understanding for consumer behavior in Grocery shopping and operating this business at scale. In his previous stint he was the growth marketing head for JioMart at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for demand generation for the JioMart B2C platform.
Rohit will be a key part of the senior leadership team at Otipy and will help the company achieve its vision and goals. He will be responsible for defining and executing the right strategy for the company's business development activities along with collaborating with the top management to develop a growth strategy and business plan.
Varun Khurana, founder & CEO, Otipy said, "We are excited to welcome Rohit to the leadership team, Rohit has a distinctive and unique blend of capability and experience in both E-commerce and retail which will help drive our commitment to consumer outreach. His extensive experience will be instrumental to help Otipy scale rapidly.”
Rohit Sood, chief business officer, “Otipy, by leveraging its community buying model is uniquely laying down a new rail road into consumer homes. This just does not serve as a new distribution ecosystem for fresh produce in 12 hours from farmers but paves way for downloading a wide spectrum of categories in future. Really excited to be part of this unique journey with massive opportunity”