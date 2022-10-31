Otipy appoints Rohit Sood as Chief Business Officer

Rohit is a senior retail and ecommerce leader having more than 16 years of experience in setting up and scaling business at well-known retail & ecommerce companies like SPAR, Carrefour, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall & JioMart. Rohit comes with a rich understanding for consumer behavior in Grocery shopping and operating this business at scale. In his previous stint he was the growth marketing head for JioMart at Reliance Retail where he was responsible for demand generation for the JioMart B2C platform.