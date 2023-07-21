Palmonas appoints Karagiri’s Pallavi Mohadikar as the Co-Founder and CEO

Pallavi brings in depth experience in the D2C landscape as a successful entrepreneur with a track record of building KARAGIRI.
Palmonas, a demi-fine jewellery brand has appointed Pallavi Mohadikar as the co-founder and CEO. Pallavi brings in depth experience in the D2C landscape as a successful entrepreneur with a track record of building KARAGIRI, a digital first saree brand acquired by Mensa Brands. She is an IIM Lucknow alumnus with engineering background in Electronics and Telecommunication.
Pallavi in her new role will be driving business expansion and strengthening the brand's market presence with value creation for customers. She is well known in the D2C startup ecosystem for her extensive consumer insights and market understanding. She comes with over 8 years of experience in brand building and growth hacking from her previous stint at Karagiri.
Established in 2022, Palmonas offers affordable luxury for all with 18 carat gold plating jewellery with innovation and unique crafting technology. Utilizing premium materials and achieving a gold-like finish, Palmonas specializes in minimalist contemporary jewellery designed for everyday use. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted, making a statement of individuality and timeless allure. Palmonas makes luxury accessible without any compromise on quality or design, offering a touch of opulence to your everyday look.
Dr. Amol Patwari, founder of Palmonas, expressed his joy in welcoming Pallavi to the Palmonas team, stating, “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Pallavi as the co-founder and the CEO. Her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and industry expertise uniquely position her to contribute towards Palmonas' next phase of growth, making it a transformative force in the Indian jewellery ecosystem.”
Pallavi Mohadikar, co-founder and CEO of Palmonas, enthusiastically remarked, “In just one year since our establishment, Palmonas has been disrupting the Indian jewellery industry with its exceptional craftsmanship and unparalleled quality. I feel honored and excited to closely collaborate with the Palmonas team as we embrace the multitude of opportunities that lie ahead. I humbly accept the entrusted responsibility and eagerly look forward to Dr. Amol's unwavering support in turning our shared dream into reality. With our highly skilled professional team and remarkable growth achieved in a short span, I am confident that we will successfully fulfill our vision of establishing Palmonas as a renowned brand.”
With its wide range of exquisite jewellery at affordable price, Palmonas aims to empower individuals, offering them experience and confidence to elevate their style on a daily basis. Palmonas is disrupting the jewellery industry with its commitment to quality, affordability, innovation and design. The brand is currently growing at 200% YoY and further aims to expand its offline and online footprint in the coming years. Under Pallavi Mohadikar's visionary leadership, Palmonas continues to redefine the boundaries of accessible luxury, offering customers a chance to embrace their unique style effortlessly. Amidst the flood of positive reviews, Palmonas stands as a testament to the determination and dedication of its visionary team, ready to carve a lasting legacy in the world of contemporary jewelry.