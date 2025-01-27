Parinda Singh joins Sony Pictures Network India as Marketing Head- Hindi Movie Cluster & Sony Marathi

Parinda Singh joins Sony Pictures Network India as marketing head for the Hindi movie cluster and Sony Marathi. Singh took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Singh has over two decades of experience working with several brands, advertising agencies and Fortune 500 companies. She specialises in building new brands and businesses, with expertise in consumer insights and market knowledge.

With over 14 years of specialisation in content marketing, her experience spans diverse sectors, including media and entertainment, food, fintech and OTT platforms.

Throughout her career, Singh has worked with organisations like Bennett Coleman & Co., Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Star TV Network, Zoom TV, Mudra Communications, FCB Ulka, and more.