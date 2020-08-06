Paytm appoints Bhavesh Gupta as SVP & CEO of its lending business

Bhavesh, a banker with over two decades of experience, has led the digital transformation journey of some of the top retail banks and NBFCs in the country. Most recently he served as the Founding Member & CEO of Clix Capital, earlier known as GE Capital India. There he focused on building a well-diversified NBFC in digital consumer and MSME lending along with urban affordable housing segment driven by cutting edge technology and analytics to deliver simple, fast, innovative, and customised solutions to customers. Prior to this role, he was Founding Member and Head – SME & Business Banking at IDFC First Bank for two years. Bhavesh spent more than a decade at ICICI Bank where he played a senior role across retail banking, both on liabilities and lending side of the business.