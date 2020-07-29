Paytm Money appoints Varun Sridhar as CEO

Varun has led the digital transformation journey of some of the top retail banks in India and abroad. Most recently he served as CEO of FinShell India where he launched realme PaySa a fintech platform on mobile. Prior to this role, he was with BNP Paribas for close to eight years where amongst other assignments he supported the acquisition of Sharekhan. As a board member & member of the executive committee, he supported the scale-up of the digital equity brokerage & mutual fund business. He did his MBA from the prestigious SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan Italy, and graduated from the University of Delhi.