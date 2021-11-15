Harish Narayanan steps down as Myntra CMO; to join an edtech startup

“The evolution of Myntra over the years has been enabled by a set of able leaders, including Harish Narayanan. Under his leadership, Myntra’s marketing function has shifted to digital, strengthening its content and commerce play. In pursuit of his passion for early-stage startups, after nearly two-and-a-half years, he has decided to write the next chapter of his career in the ed-tech space," Nagaram said in his letter.