Harish Narayanan steps down as Myntra CMO; to join an edtech startup

This comes close on the heels of the exit of Amar Nagaram, the chief executive officer, who will take on an advisory role at the fashion marketplace after January.
Harish Narayanan, chief marketing officer, Myntra, has resigned. He will be joining a start-up in the edtech space after his exit in January 2022.
This comes close on the heels of the exit of Amar Nagaram, the chief executive officer. Nagaram will be the CEO until December this year, after which he will be moving into an advisory role.
Nandita Sinha will be joining Myntra as Chief Executive Officer in January. She will join it from group company Flipkart, where, as Vice President, Customer Growth and Marketing, she is currently leading the overall marketing.
Media reports suggest that Ramesh Bafna, chief financial officer has also put in his papers at the fashion marketplace. The Group CFO, Sriram Venkatraman will be a key advisor to the leadership team as interim CFO for the next few months.
Narayanan led three teams in Myntra, namely marketing, brand partnerships, creative and design. He was also responsible for driving Myntra’s growth via all aspects of marketing.
He joined Myntra as CMO in June 2019. In a career spanning over a decade, he has worked with companies like Procter & Gamble and Google where he headed B2B marketing, YouTube APAC.
According to a report in Mint, Nagaram informed employees of these developments in an internal memo on Sunday.
“The evolution of Myntra over the years has been enabled by a set of able leaders, including Harish Narayanan. Under his leadership, Myntra’s marketing function has shifted to digital, strengthening its content and commerce play. In pursuit of his passion for early-stage startups, after nearly two-and-a-half years, he has decided to write the next chapter of his career in the ed-tech space," Nagaram said in his letter.