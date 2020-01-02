Sameer Batra moves on from Bharti Airtel, joins Amazon

Speaking on the move, Batra says, "After 14 gratifying years at Bharti Airtel where I had the opportunity to work with a bunch of bright colleagues (who are now friends for life) and inspiring leaders, to my own development as a leader and giving back to the teams I worked with, I am moving to Amazon - a company that I have long admired as a customer and a business partner. I feel blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to play a meaningful part towards Amazon’s mission of being 'Earth’s most customer centric company'. A big thank you to my teams and colleagues at Airtel. I will always be “I am Airtel”. Onwards to more learning and curiosity!"