Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion appoints Rishi Mohindru as its new Chief Executive Officer

He will be responsible for scaling up the brand’s presence across physical and digital channels in India.
Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion (A G.O.A.T Brand Labs Portfolio Co.) known for its premium collection of innerwear, sleepwear, loungewear, and socks for Men in India and its neighboring regions, has announced the appointment of Rishi Mohindru as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Rishi will be spearheading and driving growth for Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion (a JV partnership between India-based Dollar Industries and G.O.A.T Brand Labs).
Dollar Industries Limited and G.O.A.T Brand Labs entered a joint venture (JV) agreement last year for the shareholding of Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion Private Limited. G.O.A.T Brand Labs owns 51% of the company. Given that Dollar Industries is one of the top innerwear manufacturers in the nation, the strategic partnership will enable Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion to benefit from Dollar Industries' strong product expertise, fabric sourcing, and manufacturing capabilities.
Rishi Mohindru will be responsible for the next wave of profitable growth of Pepe Inner Fashion across its multiple channels in India and its neighboring regions. With the launch of the new website pepeinner.com, Rishi will not only concentrate on current business but D2C penetration for the brand. He will oversee the expansion of new product categories across men, women and kids. Post the covid downturn, Rishi will now manage the overall strategic direction of the business to new heights.
Rishi Vasudev, CEO & co-founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs said, “Mohindru has years of expertise in scaling up businesses across a variety of industries and is joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion. This occurs at a fascinating time for our company, as we are looking to expand Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion’s presence digitally and offline. His strategic bent of mind and years of experience will help to advance the robust plans for the company and maintain the momentum of our business growth that is driven by disruptive technology.”
“We are happy to welcome Rishi Mohindru, a dynamic and proven leader to our company. Mohindru’s years in leading digital and physical retail businesses, his track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and his passion for innovation are a combination that will set our brand cluster up for accelerated growth. Mr Mohindru’s has a broad and quite unique experience across blue chip firms which we believe will be very valuable for the company.”, said Mr Krishan Kumar Gupta, Director
Speaking on the appointment, Rishi Mohindru said, “In India, the innerwear fashion market is slated to grow at an exponential rate in the next few years. I am thrilled to be part of Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion at this time when it is at an exciting juncture of growth. I am excited to use my experience of scaling the brand's presence across multiple channels and establishing it as a household name in India. I am confident that the implementation of our plan will position the brand as an industry leader because of our passionate commitment to creating fanatical experiences for our consumers.”
Rishi has over a decade of experience in handling multiple roles, he comes with the rich experience of scaling up brands across portfolios as he has worked with start-ups, internet service business, and banking in the past. Prior to joining Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Rishi worked with well-known brands like Wildcraft, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank & Idea Cellular Limited.
At Wildcraft he served as a Chief Revenue Officer and diversified both products and teams to create a multi-product - multi channel -multi geography company by scaling up to more than 200 retail showrooms and 5000 trade outlets across the country. Rishi started his career with the AV Birla group and his first start up was Idea Cellular. He had a decade plus career in banking with Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank where he worked across retail and corporate banking across multiple markets in India. At Citibank Rishi worked on providing banking services to the fast-growing sector of private equity and was a banker for a portfolio of large multinationals in the country.