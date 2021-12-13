Pepperfry Appoints Akhilesh Chitlange as Vice President, Studio Activation

Commenting on his appointment, Ashish Shah, co-founder & chief operating officer, Pepperfry said, “Studio Pepperfry is a key growth driver of our business and already contributes to around 40% to our topline. We want to continue expanding our footprint by deepening our presence in top markets through own stores and bringing in more entrepreneurial spirit into the business through our Franchisee Program in Tier I and Tier II cities. As we accelerate, Akhilesh’s business acumen and expertise in managing complex sales systems across large FMCG companies will help us bring in consistency and excellence in providing a great customer experience across 100s of studios spread across the country. We welcome Akhilesh to the Pepperfry team and wish him great success in his endeavours.