Pepperfry appoints Mahip Dwivedi as vice president and head of marketing

Mahip holds an MBA degree from MS Ramaiah Institute of Management in Bangalore and brings over 14 years of extensive experience in digital and performance marketing to Pepperfry. Prior to joining the ecommerce furniture company, he served as the chief marketing officer at Tyke Investment & the head of performance marketing & SEO Growth at Flipkart. In fact, as a seasoned leader and strategist in the online space, Mahip has successfully led and executed multiple campaigns and initiatives to drive user acquisition, retention, and engagement for various brand like Big basket and Commonfloor, among others.