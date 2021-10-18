Pepperfry appoints Piyush Agarwal as Head of Supply Chain

His appointment is effective immediately and will be based out of Pepperfry House, Mumbai.
Pepperfry, India's no.1 furniture and home products marketplace, announces the appointment of Piyush Agarwal as the head of supply chain. In his new role, Piyush will be responsible for leading the next phase of growth in Pepperfry’s supply chain agenda across the country. His appointment is effective immediately and will be based out of Pepperfry House, Mumbai.
Piyush has close to a decade long experience in supply chain functions across various verticals like – materials, planning, operations, inventory management, warehousing, forecasting & transportation. Previously, he was associated with Colgate Palmolive where he was instrumental in leading large scale warehousing projects. His knowledge in operations and associated complexities is unparalleled.
A Computer Engineer, Piyush is also an alumnus of NITIE where he pursued MBA in Supply Chain.
Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Shah, co-founder & chief operating officer, Pepperfry said, “I am delighted to welcome Piyush as the Head of our Supply Chain. We have built India’s first and largest big-box logistics network specializing in furniture distribution and have mastered the art through first-hand experience in the category. Today we have a reach that is unparalleled and provide an experience that is world class. Piyush’s appointment is to further strengthen our capabilities and beef up our distribution as we look to significantly expand our reach going ahead and offer our services to more clients in the space. I wish him great success in his new assignment.”
Piyush Agarwal said, “Pepperfry has exhibited disruptive growth over the years and has displayed exceptional abilities in building a highly specialized supply chain for big boxes. I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to making this domain the strongest pillar of growth going forward.”