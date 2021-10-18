Pepperfry appoints Piyush Agarwal as Head of Supply Chain

A Computer Engineer, Piyush is also an alumnus of NITIE where he pursued MBA in Supply Chain.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Shah, co-founder & chief operating officer, Pepperfry said, “I am delighted to welcome Piyush as the Head of our Supply Chain. We have built India’s first and largest big-box logistics network specializing in furniture distribution and have mastered the art through first-hand experience in the category. Today we have a reach that is unparalleled and provide an experience that is world class. Piyush’s appointment is to further strengthen our capabilities and beef up our distribution as we look to significantly expand our reach going ahead and offer our services to more clients in the space. I wish him great success in his new assignment.”