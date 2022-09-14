Pepperfry appoints two independent directors

Malini Parmar comes with over 17 years of experience in the field of information technology and has worked with organizations such as HCL Infosystems Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, and Wipro Technologies (A Division of Wipro Limited). She currently runs a social enterprise, Stonesoup, which aims to make sustainable living easy while creating employment for women. Malini is an active volunteer advocating responsible waste management since 2011. She has been a part of campaign groups - SWMRT, 2Bin1Bag, Swachagraha, and Period Love – Bleed Green. She was also the UN Women Industry Disruptor 2021. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Malini was awarded by NITI Aayog for 75 Women Transforming India in the year 2022.