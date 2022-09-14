Pepperfry appoints two independent directors

Sanjay Baweja, MD and CEO, OnMobile Global and Malini Parmar, co-founder of Stonesup.in have joined the Board of Directors.
Pepperfry, the leading furniture and home goods e-commerce company, announced the appointment of two independent directors to the board of directors (the “Board”). The independent directors are Sanjay Baweja, managing director and chief executive officer of OnMobile Global and Malini Parmar, co-founder of Stonesup.in. The board shall now comprise of three executive directors and four non-executive directors.
Sanjay Baweja comes with over 34 years of experience across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, and real estate. Prior to joining OnMobile Global Limited, he worked with the Bhartiya Group as group president – strategic initiatives. Apart from holding leadership positions at Xerox, Emaar MGF, and Bharti Airtel, Sanjay has also been the Chief Financial Officer at Suzlon, Flipkart, and Tata Communications. He is also a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, and an associate of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
Malini Parmar comes with over 17 years of experience in the field of information technology and has worked with organizations such as HCL Infosystems Limited, Infosys Technologies Limited, and Wipro Technologies (A Division of Wipro Limited). She currently runs a social enterprise, Stonesoup, which aims to make sustainable living easy while creating employment for women. Malini is an active volunteer advocating responsible waste management since 2011. She has been a part of campaign groups - SWMRT, 2Bin1Bag, Swachagraha, and Period Love – Bleed Green. She was also the UN Women Industry Disruptor 2021. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Malini was awarded by NITI Aayog for 75 Women Transforming India in the year 2022.
Ambareesh Murty, co-founder & chief executive officer of Pepperfry said, "It's great to have transformative leaders like Malini and Sanjay join our board. Their insights into strategy, environmentally sustainable growth, and risk management will help us innovate to create more value for our customers, business partners, shareholders, and communities for many years to come."