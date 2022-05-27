Pepperfry names Anand Batra as Chief Financial Officer

Pepperfry, the ecommerce furniture and home goods company, today announced the appointment of Anand Batra as its chief financial officer (CFO). This is Anand’s second stint with Pepperfry, his first being a five-year stint during the early days of Pepperfry’s inception. In his role as CFO, Anand will spearhead the organization’s corporate strategy, fundraising efforts, financial operations, legal and secretarial functions. His appointment is effective immediately and he will be based at the Pepperfry corporate office in Mumbai.