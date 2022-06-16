PepsiCo India appoints Garima Singh as Head of Government Affairs and Communications

Garima will succeed Viraj Chouhan, who is going to take up a new role as Vice President, Global Market Communications.
PepsiCo India today announced the appointment of Garima Singh as head of Government Affairs and Communications. Garima, takes over from Viraj Chouhan who is elevated to the role of vice president, global market communications.
Prior to the new appointment, Garima was head of corporate affairs at HeroMotoCorp and as part of her experience of over 20+ years has led public affairs mandate for companies like Mondelez, Apple, Mahindra & Mahindra amongst others. In her new role at PepsiCo India, Garima will be a key business partner managing long-term policy risks and opportunities to shape public policy decisions for sustainable, responsible business growth of the company.
Viraj, on the other hand, will take up a global role with him being a focal point for all global market communications teams outside the US, covering both internal and external communications. He will serve as the head of the Markets Center of Excellence, providing support and guidance to teams and drive positive outcomes around key themes including pep+, Diversity, Engagement & Inclusion, Digital Transformation and Community.
Viraj, comes with 25+ years of work experience and had joined PepsiCo India in November 2018. He has been an integral part of the India leadership team. As chief Govt. Affairs and Communications Officer, Viraj has been instrumental in building a world class, cohesive function that has had some major wins across all areas of work. He has lent active support to some of the most historic brand PR campaigns for PepsiCo India including Pepsi Swag, Lay’s Smiles and Heartwork. On the sustainability side, he has been instrumental in driving the PepsiCo ecosystem in India to collect & dispose 100% of post-consumer plastic waste by Dec 2021. More recently, he has led the 360-degree stakeholder engagement plan for the execution of the UP Greenfield Foods manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. The effort also included land purchase and securing hundreds of approvals from the UP state Government.