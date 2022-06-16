PepsiCo India appoints Garima Singh as Head of Government Affairs and Communications

Viraj, comes with 25+ years of work experience and had joined PepsiCo India in November 2018. He has been an integral part of the India leadership team. As chief Govt. Affairs and Communications Officer, Viraj has been instrumental in building a world class, cohesive function that has had some major wins across all areas of work. He has lent active support to some of the most historic brand PR campaigns for PepsiCo India including Pepsi Swag, Lay’s Smiles and Heartwork. On the sustainability side, he has been instrumental in driving the PepsiCo ecosystem in India to collect & dispose 100% of post-consumer plastic waste by Dec 2021. More recently, he has led the 360-degree stakeholder engagement plan for the execution of the UP Greenfield Foods manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura. The effort also included land purchase and securing hundreds of approvals from the UP state Government.