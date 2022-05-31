Phable bolsters top leadership with two key appointments

Anuraag Dubey has been appointed as chief product officer (CPO) and Sagar Ramteke as head of corporate development.
Bengaluru headquartered, Phable, India’s largest chronic disease management company, today announced the appointment of Anuraag Dubey as chief product officer (CPO) and Sagar Ramteke as head of corporate development to strengthen its full-stack and value-driven chronic care ecosystem and accelerate market expansion. With USD 25 million raised in Series B funding, Phable strives to create India's first comprehensive healthcare ecosystem to help patients manage their condition more effectively.
In addition to building B2C and B2B software products, Anuraag brings 23 years of experience to Phable. IIT (BHU) Varanasi alumnus who has previously built and grown adoption of India-focused B2C and SaaS products in Education and Healthcare. He has worked for companies such as Edureka and Practo prior to joining. Anuraag will play a crucial role in developing the company's product and tech aligned with its mission to simplify chronic disease management via the Phable App, so that more consumers will take up active management of conditions like Sugar and BP. Working closely with the Phable co-founders and executive leadership team, he will play a vital role in the company's success.
An alumnus of ILS, Pune, Sagar is an accomplished business leader with more than two decades of experience in technology, business operations, strategic sourcing, sales, investments, and fundraising. Having worked in international markets such as Europe, America, China, and India, he has diverse geographical and cultural experience. He will report to Sumit Sinha, Phable’s co-founder and CEO, and will oversee the company's M&A, fund raising, and strategic investments.
Talking about the two new appointments, Sumit Sinha & Mukesh Bansal, founders of Phable in a joint statement said, “As we continue to grow towards our mission of helping Chronic Disease Patients to manage their ailment at lower costs and stay out of a hospital for as long as possible, Anuraag and Sagar's extensive experience will be an immense asset to Phable. Our objective is to maximize our services full-scale to impact 1.6 billion lives, and by bringing industry veterans such as Sagar and Anuraag on board, we aim to expedite that process.”
A Bengaluru-based healthtech start-up, Phable offers a unique two-sided platform to treat chronic illnesses and connect patients and doctors to help drive better outcomes in chronic disease management. The platform enables digital prescriptions, personalized health reminders, and vitals tracking by syncing with devices from daily steps to blood levels. As the market leader in this segment, the company caters to more than 3 million patients and 10000+ doctors since it was founded in 2018 by Sumit Sinha and Mukesh Bansal.