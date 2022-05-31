Phable bolsters top leadership with two key appointments

In addition to building B2C and B2B software products, Anuraag brings 23 years of experience to Phable. IIT (BHU) Varanasi alumnus who has previously built and grown adoption of India-focused B2C and SaaS products in Education and Healthcare. He has worked for companies such as Edureka and Practo prior to joining. Anuraag will play a crucial role in developing the company's product and tech aligned with its mission to simplify chronic disease management via the Phable App, so that more consumers will take up active management of conditions like Sugar and BP. Working closely with the Phable co-founders and executive leadership team, he will play a vital role in the company's success.