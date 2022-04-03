Pidilite CMO Vivek Sharma has quit

Britannia’s VP of Marketing Vinay Subramanyam had joined Pidilite as CMO in December 2021.
Vivek Sharma who helmed the marketing duties at Pidilite Industries for over seven years from 2015 has quit.
He makes way for Vinay Subramanyam, former VP of marketing of Britannia industries, who joined Pidilite as CMO in December last year (2021).
Sharma announced his exit on LinkedIn where he expressed gratitude to his seniors, colleagues - present and past and the agency partners.
Here is what he wrote
”Over 7 years at Pidilite Industries Limited working on 7 #iconicbrands with 6000 great colleagues came to an end yesterday but the unbreakable bond with Pidilite will last forever. I have had fulfilling, learning and fun filled years at Pidilite and I want to express gratitude to my seniors, colleagues - present and past and the agency partners. To sharpen business building approach, brand creation, innovation and skills to navigate in the VUCA world, Pidilite is the place. I wish Pidilite family the continued success they have always enjoyed. My next playing innings by taking fresh guard will be live soon.”
In a career spanning over three decades, Sharma has worked at organisations such as Philips India, Mirc Electronics (Onida), Ogilvy, and Mondelez.
Photo credit: Vivek Sharma/LinkedIn