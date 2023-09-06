Piyush Chhaperwal moves on from POKKT

Chhaperwal held the position of vice president – sales at POKKT.
Piyush Chhaperwal has announced his departure from POKKT after a successful tenure spanning four years.
Prior to his role at POKKT, Chhaperwal showcased his expertise as the head of digital revenue at ABP Network.
Before his time at POKKT and ABP Network, he served as the director of sales at Vdopia India within the Chocolate Platform for an impressive eight-year duration.
Piyush Chhaperwal's diverse experience also includes roles such as assistant manager – sales at CyberMedia, manager – sales & marketing at afaqs, and senior account manager – ad sales at Sify Technologies. His journey culminated with the role of regional manager-west, ad sales at Dentsu Webchutney.