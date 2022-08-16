Plum appoints Disney Star’s Sasha Abraham as its head of brand

Sasha to play a critical role in establishing the brand’s distinguished identity.
Plum, an employee health insurance platform, announces the appointment of Sasha Abraham, as its head of brand. Sasha comes with over 13 years of diverse experience in the US, UK and India, driving marketing efforts for brands like Betty Crocker and the NFL. More recently, Sasha was the marketing lead for Women’s Cricket and International Sports at Star Sports, focussed on growing the profile of properties like the Premier League, Wimbledon, Women’s cricket, etc. in India.
At Plum, Sasha will be responsible for crafting the brand strategy, driving brand awareness and affinity, and spearheading thought-leadership with the ultimate goal of being the most trusted and loved insurance and benefits brand in the world.
Abhishek Poddar, CEO & co-founder, Plum said, “I am delighted and excited to welcome Sasha to Plum. I am confident that her vast experience and track record of shaping and delivering on marketing priorities will help Plum build a strong brand identity. Plum is on a positive growth trajectory, and Sasha’s brand marketing acumen will give a further boost to our growth and drive deeper connections across diverse industries.”
Sasha Abraham, head of brand, Plum said, “I strongly believe in the Plum philosophy that every employee and their family should have access to quality healthcare. I am highly energised by the team’s desire to create real impact and am excited to join Plum and help build the brand into something truly special.”
Sasha, through innovative communication and marketing strategies, will work towards fast tracking the company’s goal of insuring 10 million people by 2025.
Plum has steadily expanded its leadership team over the span of a year. It is constantly working to raise corporate awareness of new-age health coverage and employee wellness solutions by incorporating them first at its own workplace.