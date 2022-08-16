Plum appoints Disney Star’s Sasha Abraham as its head of brand

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, announces the appointment of Sasha Abraham, as its head of brand. Sasha comes with over 13 years of diverse experience in the US, UK and India, driving marketing efforts for brands like Betty Crocker and the NFL. More recently, Sasha was the marketing lead for Women’s Cricket and International Sports at Star Sports, focussed on growing the profile of properties like the Premier League, Wimbledon, Women’s cricket, etc. in India.