Pocket Aces elevates Kunal Lakhara to Chief Financial Officer

Commenting on his new role, Kunal Lakhara shared "I am humbled and thrilled to take up the new role as the Chief Financial Officer of Pocket Aces. It has been a fantastic journey so far working with Aditi on the company's mission of solving boredom. It is a proud moment to see how the company has grown from length to length in these years and I’m truly thankful for all the support and hard work of my team members. I look forward to making significant contributions to further scale Pocket Aces”.