PPFAS Mutual Fund has promoted Shailendra Pandey to chief marketing officer. Pandey was previously working as the head of corporate communications. He made the annoucement on LinkedIn.

Pandey has been associated with the company for more than 8 years. Prior to this, he worked with Adfactors PR and MSL India.

He is a multi-faceted PR professional with an extensive experience of over 15 years in client servicing.