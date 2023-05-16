PR Professionals appoints Suresh Rathod as Sr. Vice President - West

India's leading integrated communications agency PR Professionals, the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Suresh Rathod as senior vice president (West) to grow its business in the region and strengthen its senior management team. Rathod is the former Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Avaada Group. During his tenure at Avaada, he maximised brand awareness through various media channels and cultivated relationships with media and influential professionals, which resulted in the group attracting investment to support green ammonia and renewable energy expansion plans.. Mr Rathod will be responsible for the agency's overall business development and lead the client management team. He will be based out of the PRP Mumbai office.