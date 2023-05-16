PR Professionals appoints Suresh Rathod as Sr. Vice President - West

Rathod is the former Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Avaada Group.
India's leading integrated communications agency PR Professionals, the flagship of the PRP Group, has appointed Suresh Rathod as senior vice president (West) to grow its business in the region and strengthen its senior management team. Rathod is the former Head of Corporate Communications and PR, Avaada Group. During his tenure at Avaada, he maximised brand awareness through various media channels and cultivated relationships with media and influential professionals, which resulted in the group attracting investment to support green ammonia and renewable energy expansion plans.. Mr Rathod will be responsible for the agency's overall business development and lead the client management team. He will be based out of the PRP Mumbai office.
Rathod is a seasoned communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in various sectors that have contributed significantly to India's growth story. He has extensive experience of PR, corporate communications, crisis management, planning and implementing new business strategies. Mr Rathod has worked for leading corporates and PR agencies such as Avaada Group, Nahar Group, Omkar Realtors, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Concept Communications, among others. He has worked as a communication strategist in agency roles for GVK, Microsoft, Hyundai, CEAT, JSW Group and Bajaj Auto.
Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing Director of PR Professionals, said, "We are thrilled to have Suresh join our team as Senior Vice President West. His extensive experience in corporate communications and proven track record of implementing successful communication strategies for clients across segments will be a valuable asset to PRP. We look forward to him driving the growth of PRP 's business".
Rathod has successfully led communication strategies for clients across a range of sectors including real estate, energy, aviation, auto infrastructure and hospitality. He started his career as a business journalist with reputed media houses like Indian Express, Ennadu TV and Rashtriya Sahara.
Commenting on his new role, Suresh Rathod said, "I am excited to join PR Professionals and be part of this dynamic team. I look forward to using my experience to contribute to the growth and success of the company."