Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as VP of Account Management

Commenting on Kapur’s appointment, Atin said, “We warmly welcome Pranav to the ever growing team at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. We are delighted to have him onboard at such a high point, marked with great wins and amazing work by the agency. I believe Pranav will perfectly align with our core belief of ‘Our Clients’ Business is our Business,’ as he aims to become a valuable business partner to our clients. His extensive experience across various categories and domains will undoubtedly benefit our clients tremendously.”